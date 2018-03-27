Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

Clearfield (NASDAQ CLFD) traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,022. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 63.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

