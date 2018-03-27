Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Receives $21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ CLSD) traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.94. 283,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.34, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -5.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 111.72%. analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

