Cloud (CLD) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Cloud has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,585.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cloud has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cloud alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00710048 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012415 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00145947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00181755 BTC.

Cloud Profile

Cloud’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official website is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloud Token Trading

Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.