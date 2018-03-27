CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,604 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,534,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,359,000 after buying an additional 2,182,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,476,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,424,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,853,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,190,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,234,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12,214.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.20%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

