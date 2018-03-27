Cobham’s (LON:COB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Cobham (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.87) to GBX 132 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, December 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.66) target price on shares of Cobham in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.87) target price on shares of Cobham in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 134 ($1.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.25 ($1.73).

Cobham stock opened at GBX 119.85 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,995.00. Cobham has a one year low of GBX 107.67 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 150.30 ($2.08).

Cobham (LON:COB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The business had revenue of GBX 205.25 billion for the quarter. Cobham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc is a technology and services provider in commercial and defense and security markets. It operates in four segments. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides equipment and solutions to enable connectivity across a range of environments in aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless and mobile connectivity markets.

