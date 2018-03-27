Coimatic 3.0 Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTIC3)

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Coimatic 3.0 has a market capitalization of $14,146.00 and approximately $797.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00719669 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012583 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00187315 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Trading

Coimatic 3.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Coimatic 3.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 3.0 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coimatic 3.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

