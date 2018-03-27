Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,351.20, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.63 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 60.91% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/columbia-property-trust-cxp-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.