Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CMCO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 113,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.05, a P/E ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

