Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CMCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 140,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

