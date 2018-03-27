Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including four electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, an EAF Micro mill, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, metal recycling facilities and marketing and distribution offices in the United States and in strategic international markets. CMC is an efficient, high quality, low-cost producer. CMC has a high degree of vertical integration and is organized into two business units: CMC Americas and CMC International. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Commercial Metals (NYSE CMC) traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.11. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,378.12, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In other Commercial Metals news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $340,569.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

