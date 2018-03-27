Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,638 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,075.75.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total transaction of $40,991.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total transaction of $191,846.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock worth $53,035,301 over the last 90 days. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,053.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $709,769.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $803.37 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi-sells-3638-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.