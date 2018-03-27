Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 1,526 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $3,073,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

PG stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191,369.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/community-bank-trust-waco-texas-increases-holdings-in-procter-gamble-co-pg-updated.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.