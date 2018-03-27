Community Health Systems (CYH) Bond Prices Fall 1%

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) bonds fell 1% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $57.25 and was trading at $58.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

CYH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen bought 478,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $1,905,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 882.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

