Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,043. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,138.03, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,367,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the fourth quarter valued at $12,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 843.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 11.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,130,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva.

