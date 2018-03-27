Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) and American Water Works (AWK) Financial Review

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE: SBS) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Water Works pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Water Works has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and American Water Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 2 2 0 2.20 American Water Works 0 6 3 0 2.33

American Water Works has a consensus price target of $87.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given American Water Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Water Works is more favorable than Companhia de Saneamento Basico.

Volatility and Risk

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Water Works has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of American Water Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Water Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and American Water Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico 19.70% 17.82% 7.79% American Water Works 12.69% 10.03% 2.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and American Water Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.07 billion 1.79 $844.93 million $1.30 8.18 American Water Works $3.36 billion 4.27 $426.00 million $2.37 33.89

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher revenue and earnings than American Water Works. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Water Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats American Water Works on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc. is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016. The Market-Based Businesses consists of four segments, including Military Services Group, which conducts operation and maintenance (O&M) of water and wastewater systems for military bases; Contract Operations Group, which conducts O&M of water and wastewater facilities for municipalities and the food and beverage industry; Homeowner Services Group, which primarily provides water and sewer line protection plans for homeowners, and Keystone, which provides water services for natural gas exploration and production companies. The Company, through its subsidiary, American Water Works Service Company, Inc. provides support and operational services for its operating subsidiaries.

