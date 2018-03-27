Comparing Almost Family (AFAM) and Premier (PINC)

Almost Family (NASDAQ: AFAM) and Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Almost Family has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Almost Family and Premier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Family $796.97 million 0.98 $20.41 million $1.48 37.77 Premier $1.45 billion 2.94 $113.42 million ($3.26) -9.66

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Family. Premier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Almost Family, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Almost Family shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Almost Family shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Almost Family and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Family 2.56% 5.88% 4.00% Premier 14.14% -19.94% 10.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Almost Family and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Family 0 5 1 0 2.17 Premier 0 5 8 0 2.62

Almost Family currently has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Premier has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Premier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Premier is more favorable than Almost Family.

Summary

Premier beats Almost Family on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc. is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility. The PC segment provides services in patients’ homes primarily on an as-needed, hourly basis. These services include personal care, medication management, meal preparation, caregiver respite and homemaking. The HCI segment includes its developmental activity outside of the home health business platform. HCI activities include technology, information, population health management, risk-sharing, enhanced patient engagement and informed clinical decision making.

About Premier

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

