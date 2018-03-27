Contrasting Basic Energy Services (BAS) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock (NYSE: AROC) and Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 2.39% -2.31% -0.67% Basic Energy Services -11.19% -16.12% -7.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Archrock and Basic Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 4 4 0 2.50 Basic Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50

Archrock currently has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 46.87%. Basic Energy Services has a consensus target price of $29.36, indicating a potential upside of 102.32%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Archrock.

Risk & Volatility

Archrock has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archrock and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $794.66 million 0.81 $18.95 million $0.25 36.20 Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.44 -$96.67 million ($3.72) -3.90

Archrock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Basic Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Archrock pays out 192.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Archrock beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: contract operations and aftermarket services. The contract operations segment primarily provides natural gas compression services to meet specific customer requirements. The Company provides contract operations services, including the personnel, equipment, tools, materials and supplies to meet its customers’ natural gas compression needs. The aftermarket services segment provides a range of services to support the compression needs of customers, from parts sales and normal maintenance services to full operation of a customer’s owned assets.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.

