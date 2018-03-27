Comparing Dana (DAN) and Fenix Parts (FENX)

Fenix Parts (OTCMKTS: FENX) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fenix Parts and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenix Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A Dana 0 7 4 0 2.36

Dana has a consensus target price of $30.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Fenix Parts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fenix Parts and Dana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenix Parts $132.10 million 0.06 -$42.86 million ($2.03) -0.19 Dana $7.21 billion 0.51 $100.00 million $0.70 35.99

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Fenix Parts. Fenix Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fenix Parts does not pay a dividend. Dana pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fenix Parts and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenix Parts N/A N/A N/A Dana 1.54% 30.70% 6.65%

Volatility and Risk

Fenix Parts has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Fenix Parts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dana beats Fenix Parts on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenix Parts

Fenix Parts, Inc. is a United States-based company that is engaged in recycling and reselling of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automotive products in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in auto recycling, which is the recovery and resale of OEM parts, components and systems reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. The Company operates a hub and spoke distribution network allowing it to efficiently move products among its locations and expedite delivery to customers. It also generates a portion of its revenue from the sale of aftermarket parts, and from the sale as scrap of the unusable parts and materials. The Company operates around 16 locations throughout the Eastern United states and in Ontario, Canada.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Its Light Vehicle segment offers products, such as front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings and modular assemblies. Its Commercial Vehicle segment offers products, such as steer axles, drive axles, drive shafts and tire inflation systems. Its Off-Highway segment offers products, such as front axles, rear axles, drive shafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems and electronic controls. Its Power Technologies segment offers products, including gaskets and cover modules.

