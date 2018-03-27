Comparing DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) and TransMontaigne Partners (TLP)

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE: DCP) and TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and TransMontaigne Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream Partners $8.46 billion 0.59 $229.00 million $0.43 80.37 TransMontaigne Partners $183.27 million 3.11 $48.49 million $2.20 16.03

DCP Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TransMontaigne Partners. TransMontaigne Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DCP Midstream Partners and TransMontaigne Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream Partners 1 5 4 0 2.30 TransMontaigne Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

DCP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $39.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. TransMontaigne Partners has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.55%. Given TransMontaigne Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMontaigne Partners is more favorable than DCP Midstream Partners.

Volatility and Risk

DCP Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMontaigne Partners has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DCP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. TransMontaigne Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. DCP Midstream Partners pays out 725.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransMontaigne Partners pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransMontaigne Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and TransMontaigne Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream Partners 2.71% 3.59% 1.86% TransMontaigne Partners 24.56% 12.16% 5.83%

Summary

TransMontaigne Partners beats DCP Midstream Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DCP Midstream Partners Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals. It provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation and related services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution and marketing of light refined petroleum products, heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers and other liquid products. It is controlled by its general partner, TransMontaigne GP, which is an indirect subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P. (ArcLight). The Company uses its terminaling facilities to, among other things, store the refined products in its tanks for its customers.

