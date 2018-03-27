Analyzing EDF (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) & DTE Energy (DTE)

EDF (OTCMKTS: ECIFY) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EDF and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDF 0 2 1 0 2.33 DTE Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than EDF.

Dividends

EDF pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. DTE Energy pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

EDF has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EDF and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDF N/A N/A N/A DTE Energy 8.99% 10.81% 3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EDF and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDF $78.79 billion 0.51 $3.15 billion N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.61 billion 1.45 $1.13 billion $6.33 16.13

EDF has higher revenue and earnings than DTE Energy.

Summary

DTE Energy beats EDF on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDF

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of February 14, 2017, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 36.7 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

