Comparing Emcor Group (EME) and Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Emcor Group (NYSE: EME) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emcor Group and Beazer Homes USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emcor Group $7.69 billion 0.59 $227.19 million $3.82 20.24 Beazer Homes USA $1.92 billion 0.28 $31.81 million ($3.06) -5.29

Emcor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beazer Homes USA. Beazer Homes USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emcor Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Emcor Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Beazer Homes USA does not pay a dividend. Emcor Group pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Emcor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Emcor Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emcor Group and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emcor Group 2.96% 15.10% 6.21% Beazer Homes USA -5.01% 7.99% 2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emcor Group and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emcor Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Beazer Homes USA 0 3 2 0 2.40

Emcor Group presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Emcor Group.

Volatility and Risk

Emcor Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emcor Group beats Beazer Homes USA on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc. is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. As of December 31, 2016, its services were provided to a range of commercial, industrial, utility and institutional customers through approximately 75 operating subsidiaries and joint venture entities. It is providing construction services relating to electrical and mechanical systems in various types of non-residential and certain residential facilities, and in providing services relating to the operation, maintenance and management of facilities, including refineries and petrochemical plants. It operates various electrical and mechanical systems.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities. It offers lender choice and personalization. The Company’s Choice Plans allows buyers to choose living areas, such as the kitchen and master bathroom. Its West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. Its East segment includes Indiana, Maryland/Delaware, Tennessee and Virginia. Its Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

