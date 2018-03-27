Comparing EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) & SemGroup Energy Partners (SEMG)

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) and SemGroup Energy Partners (NYSE:SEMG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of EQT Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SemGroup Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT Midstream Partners and SemGroup Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Midstream Partners 63.33% 25.24% 15.91% SemGroup Energy Partners -0.82% 5.14% 1.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQT Midstream Partners and SemGroup Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Midstream Partners $834.10 million 5.54 $571.90 million $5.19 11.04 SemGroup Energy Partners $2.08 billion 0.80 -$17.15 million ($0.23) -91.74

EQT Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SemGroup Energy Partners. SemGroup Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EQT Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemGroup Energy Partners has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EQT Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. SemGroup Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. EQT Midstream Partners pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SemGroup Energy Partners pays out -821.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SemGroup Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EQT Midstream Partners and SemGroup Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Midstream Partners 0 6 6 0 2.50 SemGroup Energy Partners 0 5 3 0 2.38

EQT Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $81.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.86%. SemGroup Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. Given EQT Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT Midstream Partners is more favorable than SemGroup Energy Partners.

Summary

EQT Midstream Partners beats SemGroup Energy Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system. Transmission includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipeline and storage business. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided midstream services to EQT Corporation (EQT) and a range of third parties across 24 counties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio through its two assets: the gathering system, which delivered natural gas from wells and other receipt points to transmission pipelines, and the transmission and storage system, which served as a header system transmission pipeline.

SemGroup Energy Partners Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers. The company's Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. It has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley. The company's HFOTCO segment stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstocks through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship. It operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in Gulf Coast of the United States. Its SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. It operates 660 miles of low pressure and 140 miles of high pressure gathering lines in Oklahoma; and a 53-mile high pressure gathering pipeline located in the STACK play. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities with 600 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines in Alberta. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

