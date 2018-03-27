Comparing SAExploration (SAEX) & Its Rivals

SAExploration (NASDAQ: SAEX) is one of 85 public companies in the “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SAExploration to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of shares of all “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SAExploration shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SAExploration and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A SAExploration Competitors 1141 4198 4531 169 2.37

As a group, “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies have a potential upside of 23.85%. Given SAExploration’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAExploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAExploration and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $127.02 million -$40.75 million -0.30 SAExploration Competitors $2.01 billion -$157.82 million 1.49

SAExploration’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SAExploration. SAExploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -32.09% -176.24% -23.61% SAExploration Competitors -14.47% -14.13% -3.81%

Risk & Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration’s rivals have a beta of 1.69, indicating that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAExploration rivals beat SAExploration on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

