Yara International ASA (YARIY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRIBUSINESS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yara International ASA to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $11.36 billion $478.16 million 24.40 Yara International ASA Competitors $8.40 billion $354.07 million 8.49

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Yara International ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Yara International ASA pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AGRIBUSINESS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 78.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 4.19% 5.37% 3.35% Yara International ASA Competitors -17.86% 0.84% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yara International ASA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 3 3 1 2.71 Yara International ASA Competitors 221 732 766 49 2.36

As a group, “AGRIBUSINESS” companies have a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Yara International ASA’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yara International ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “AGRIBUSINESS” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “AGRIBUSINESS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based company that produces, distributes and sells nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers and related industrial products. The Company operates under the following segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment sells a portfolio of nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonium nitrate (AN), calcium nitrate (CN), and compound fertilizers (NPK). The Industrial segment sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) and calcium nitrate (CN) for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions and industrial nitrates. The Production segment comprises Yara’s manufacturing plants producing ammonia, fertilizer and industrial products. The Company operates Agronomic Technology Corp as subsidiary.

