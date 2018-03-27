Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Stock Price Down 0%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.68. 605,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 604,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research firms have commented on CNAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. S&P Equity Research lifted their price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.96, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. sell-side analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 3,098.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $330,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

