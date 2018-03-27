General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218,230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $48,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 775,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,588,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after acquiring an additional 360,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 958,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Electric from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $16.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113,481.27, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

WARNING: “General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/confluence-investment-management-llc-has-48-33-million-position-in-general-electric-ge-updated.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.