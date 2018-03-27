Conifer Holdings (CNFR) President Acquires $60,000.00 in Stock

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 311,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNFR stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Conifer Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. equities analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,765 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 6.28% of Conifer worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Conifer in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies.

