Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

CTWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Connecticut Water Service has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $708.59, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTWS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS),The Avon Water Company (AWC) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

