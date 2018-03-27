Conn's (CONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CONN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conn's in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Conn's from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CONN stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 303,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,498. The company has a market capitalization of $969.35, a P/E ratio of 289.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Conn's has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conn's by 269.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth $9,452,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth $6,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Conn's by 37,046.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

