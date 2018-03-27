Adobe Systems (ADBE) vs. Twilio (TWLO) Financial Analysis

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe Systems and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Systems 24.40% 24.42% 14.22% Twilio -15.97% -19.52% -15.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Adobe Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adobe Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adobe Systems and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Systems 0 8 24 0 2.75 Twilio 1 2 14 0 2.76

Adobe Systems presently has a consensus price target of $214.42, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Twilio has a consensus price target of $38.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.08%. Given Adobe Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe Systems is more favorable than Twilio.

Volatility and Risk

Adobe Systems has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adobe Systems and Twilio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Systems $7.30 billion 15.26 $1.69 billion $3.76 60.08 Twilio $399.02 million 9.91 -$63.70 million ($0.69) -60.80

Adobe Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adobe Systems beats Twilio on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses and enterprises to create, publish, promote and monetize their digital content. Its Digital Marketing segment provides solutions and services for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured and optimized. Its Print and Publishing segment addresses market opportunities ranging from the diverse authoring and publishing needs of technical and business publishing to its legacy type and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) printing businesses.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its Programmable Communications Cloud offers building blocks that enable its customers to build what they need. Its Programmable Communications Cloud includes Programmable Voice, Programmable Messaging, Programmable Video and Use Case APIs. The Super Network is its software layer that allows its customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. It interconnects with communications networks around the world.

