Contrasting Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) & JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Air Transport Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Air Transport Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Air Transport Services Group and JetBlue Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 JetBlue Airways 1 7 4 0 2.25

Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $24.09, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than JetBlue Airways.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group 1.73% 18.48% 4.20% JetBlue Airways 16.35% 13.57% 6.01%

Volatility and Risk

Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $1.07 billion 1.26 $18.49 million ($0.22) -103.22 JetBlue Airways $7.02 billion 0.94 $1.15 billion $3.52 5.82

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group. Air Transport Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JetBlue Airways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Air Transport Services Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations. Its segments include ACMI Services and CAM. Through its subsidiaries, it offers a range of complementary services to delivery companies, freight forwarders, airlines and government customers. Its leasing subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM) leases cargo aircraft to its airlines, as well as to non-affiliated airlines and other lessees. Airborne Global Solutions, Inc. (AGS) is its subsidiary that assists the Company’s businesses in marketing plans and provides sales leads to its subsidiaries by identifying customers’ business and operational requirements. It owns two airlines, ABX Air, Inc. (ABX) and Air Transport International, Inc. (ATI).

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190. It also provides premium transcontinental product called Mint. As of December 31, 2016, Mint included 16 fully lie-flat seats, four of which were in suites with a privacy door. The Company also provides Fly-Fi in-flight Internet service across its Airbus fleet. It provides its customers a choice to purchase tickets from three branded fares, which include Blue, Blue Plus and Blue Flex. Each of these fare include different offerings, such as free checked bags, reduced change fees and additional TrueBlue points. As of December 31, 2016, its Airbus A321 aircraft in a single cabin layout had 200 seats and those with Mint premium service had a seating capacity of 159 seats.

