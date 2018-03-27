Contrasting American Renal Associates (ARA) and Healthequity (HQY)

American Renal Associates (NYSE: ARA) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Renal Associates and Healthequity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $745.11 million 0.78 $4.85 million ($0.26) -70.65 Healthequity $229.52 million 16.36 $47.36 million $0.76 81.21

Healthequity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Renal Associates. American Renal Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Renal Associates has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthequity has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Renal Associates and Healthequity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 1 2 0 2.67 Healthequity 0 1 8 0 2.89

American Renal Associates presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Healthequity has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Healthequity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Healthequity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -1.00% 14.51% 2.06% Healthequity 20.64% 13.47% 12.76%

Summary

Healthequity beats American Renal Associates on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia. The Company operates its dialysis clinics exclusively through a JV model, in which it partners primarily with local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics, while the providers of the majority of dialysis services in the United States operate through a combination of subsidiaries and joint ventures. It provides patient care and clinical outcomes to patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Its clinics offer both in center and home dialysis options to meet the needs of patients. Its clinics primarily provide in center hemodialysis treatments and ancillary items and services.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives and make educated investment choices to help in their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements and healthcare incentives. Its ecosystem primarily consists of HSA.

