Contrasting Domtar (UFS) & Resolute Forest Products (RFP)

Domtar (NYSE: UFS) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domtar and Resolute Forest Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domtar $5.16 billion 0.52 -$258.00 million ($3.38) -12.62 Resolute Forest Products $3.51 billion 0.22 -$84.00 million ($0.94) -8.94

Resolute Forest Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domtar. Domtar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resolute Forest Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Domtar has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Domtar and Resolute Forest Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domtar 3 7 5 0 2.13 Resolute Forest Products 1 3 0 0 1.75

Domtar presently has a consensus target price of $43.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus target price of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resolute Forest Products is more favorable than Domtar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Domtar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Domtar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domtar and Resolute Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domtar -4.11% 6.02% 2.93% Resolute Forest Products -2.39% 0.74% 0.28%

Dividends

Domtar pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Resolute Forest Products does not pay a dividend. Domtar pays out -49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Domtar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Domtar beats Resolute Forest Products on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp. The Personal Care segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of absorbent hygiene products. The Company is a marketer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America serving a range of customers, including merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters and end users. It is also a marketer and producer of a line of incontinence care products, as well as infant diapers. It has a network of wood fiber converting assets that produce paper grade, fluff and specialty pulp.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells roll products. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint and sells to newspaper publishers worldwide, as well as to commercial printers in North America for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various specialty papers, including uncoated mechanical papers, such as supercalendered and white papers, as well as coated mechanical papers and uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

