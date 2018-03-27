Contrasting DSP Group (DSPG) & Vocera Communications (VCRA)

DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get DSP Group alerts:

This table compares DSP Group and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -2.41% 2.71% 2.14% Vocera Communications -8.75% -8.11% -4.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Vocera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Vocera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $124.75 million 2.13 -$3.00 million ($0.15) -78.00 Vocera Communications $162.55 million 4.20 -$14.21 million ($0.51) -45.80

DSP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vocera Communications. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vocera Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DSP Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vocera Communications has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DSP Group and Vocera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vocera Communications 0 1 8 0 2.89

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Vocera Communications has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Given Vocera Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than DSP Group.

Summary

DSP Group beats Vocera Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products. Its segments include Home, Office and Mobile. The Home segment includes wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. The Office segment offers solution for Voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) office products, including office solutions that provide businesses with VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The Mobile segment offers products for the mobile market that provides voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination targeted for mobile phone and mobile headsets and wearable devices that incorporate its noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network. The Company’s Vocera Communication System consists of a software platform that connects communication devices, including its hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices that use its software applications to become part of the Vocera system. Its Vocera Collaboration Suite combines calling, texting, alerting and content distribution capabilities of Vocera into a smartphone application. Its Vocera Secure Texting is an alternative to non-secure short message service (SMS) texting.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.