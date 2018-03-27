Contrasting Duke Energy (DUK) and Edison International (EIX)

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Duke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Duke Energy and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 1 10 4 0 2.20 Edison International 1 8 6 0 2.33

Duke Energy presently has a consensus price target of $85.15, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Edison International has a consensus price target of $76.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 12.95% 7.72% 2.36% Edison International 5.59% 10.86% 2.96%

Dividends

Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Duke Energy pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Edison International pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Edison International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Duke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Energy and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $23.57 billion 2.26 $3.06 billion $4.36 17.41 Edison International $12.32 billion 1.64 $689.00 million $1.72 36.05

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Edison International. Duke Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edison International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edison International beats Duke Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. The operations include electricity sold wholesale to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities and other load-serving entities. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment serves residential, commercial, industrial and power generation natural gas customers. The Commercial Renewables primarily acquires, builds, develops and operates wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc. (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers. SCE’s projects include West of Devers, Mesa Substation, Alberhill System, Riverside Transmission Reliability, Eldorado-Lugo-Mohave Upgrade, Tehachapi and Coolwater-Lugo. As of December 31, 2016, the West of Devers Project consisted of upgrading and reconfiguring approximately 48 miles of existing 220 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines between the Devers, El Casco, Vista and San Bernardino substations.

