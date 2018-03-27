Contrasting Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) & Hillenbrand (HI)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care -0.92% 11.24% 4.61% Hillenbrand 7.52% 19.51% 7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 6 3 0 2.09 Hillenbrand 0 1 2 0 2.67

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.40%. Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.30 billion 1.12 $5.70 million ($0.40) -118.73 Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.78 $126.20 million $1.92 23.41

Hillenbrand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgewell Personal Care. Edgewell Personal Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Edgewell Personal Care does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Edgewell Personal Care on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

