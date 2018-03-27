Financial Survey: G&K Services (GK) versus Higher One (NYSE:ONE)

Higher One (NYSE: ONE) and G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Higher One alerts:

This table compares Higher One and G&K Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Higher One -26.77% -16.36% -10.01% G&K Services 3.79% 9.12% 4.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of G&K Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of G&K Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Higher One and G&K Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Higher One 0 0 0 0 N/A G&K Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Higher One and G&K Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Higher One N/A N/A N/A ($0.62) -8.31 G&K Services N/A N/A N/A $2.85 34.21

Higher One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G&K Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

G&K Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Higher One does not pay a dividend. G&K Services pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

G&K Services beats Higher One on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Higher One Company Profile

Higher One Holdings, Inc. is a provider of technology-based payment processing and refund disbursement services to higher education institutions and their students. The Company also provides campus communities with student-oriented banking services, which include user-friendly features, through its bank partners. The Company operates through two segments: Disbursements and Payments. The Disbursements segment includes its Refund Management disbursement service, which is offered to higher education institution clients, and the OneAccount, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured online checking account that is offered to students, as well as faculty, staff and alumni. The Payments segment includes its CASHNet payment processing suite and its Campus Solutions suite, both of which enable higher education institutions to accept online payments, automate certain billing and processing functions, and offer tuition payment plans.

G&K Services Company Profile

G&K Services, Inc. is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies. It also manufactures certain work apparel garments that are used to support its garment rental and direct purchase programs. It operates in two segments: United States (includes the Dominican Republic) and Canada. The Company operated from approximately 160 locations, as of July 2, 2016. The Company serves a diverse base of customer locations in various industries, including automotive, warehousing, distribution, transportation, energy, manufacturing, food processing, retail, restaurants, construction and trades, hospitality, government, healthcare and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Higher One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Higher One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.