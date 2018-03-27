Contrasting Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) and Its Competitors

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ: HMTV) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hemisphere Media Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hemisphere Media Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -10.78% -5.06% -2.58% Hemisphere Media Group Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million -$13.43 million 31.35 Hemisphere Media Group Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 49.32

Hemisphere Media Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hemisphere Media Group. Hemisphere Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hemisphere Media Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hemisphere Media Group Competitors 692 2747 4659 138 2.52

Hemisphere Media Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group rivals beat Hemisphere Media Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is a Spanish-language media company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company served the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets with five Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in the United States, two Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in Latin America, and a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated the Spanish language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, two Hispanic entertainment genres, and the cable television networks. The Company’s United States Hispanic groups include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV and Television Dominicana. WAPA is an independent broadcast television network. WAPA is distributed by various cable, satellite and telecommunication service providers in Puerto Rico.

