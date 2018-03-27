Head-To-Head Contrast: InterDigital (IDCC) vs. Ixia (XXIA)

InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) and Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterDigital and Ixia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $532.94 million 4.74 $174.29 million $4.87 14.98 Ixia N/A N/A N/A ($0.41) -47.93

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Ixia. Ixia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ixia does not pay a dividend. InterDigital pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and Ixia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 32.70% 26.52% 11.58% Ixia -29.28% -28.71% -19.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Ixia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of InterDigital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Ixia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterDigital and Ixia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ixia 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital currently has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.06%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Ixia.

Summary

InterDigital beats Ixia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ixia Company Profile

Ixia is a provider of physical and virtual network application performance and security resilience solutions. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, software applications and services, including warranty and maintenance offerings. The Company helps its customers to validate the performance and security resilience of their applications and networks. The Company offers network test hardware platforms with interchangeable interfaces, using a common set of applications and Application Programing Interfaces (APIs). The Company provides its solutions to network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), service providers, and enterprise and government organizations. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, such as chassis, interface cards and appliances, software application tools, and services, including its warranty and maintenance offerings and professional services.

