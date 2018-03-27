Comparing Columbia Pipeline Partners (CPPL) & Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE: CPPL) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Columbia Pipeline Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Pipeline Partners and Mplx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Pipeline Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Mplx 0 3 7 0 2.70

Mplx has a consensus price target of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Mplx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mplx is more favorable than Columbia Pipeline Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Columbia Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Columbia Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Columbia Pipeline Partners pays out 108.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx pays out 231.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Pipeline Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mplx has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Mplx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Partners and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Pipeline Partners 6.40% 0.92% 0.84% Mplx 17.90% 6.98% 3.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Pipeline Partners and Mplx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Pipeline Partners N/A N/A N/A $0.73 23.49 Mplx $3.87 billion 6.92 $794.00 million $1.05 32.10

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Pipeline Partners. Columbia Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mplx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mplx beats Columbia Pipeline Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (the Partnership) is a limited partnership company operating a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. It is engaged in interstate gas transportation and storage services for local distribution companies (LDCs), marketers and industrial and commercial customers located in northeastern, mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and southern states, and the District of Columbia along with unregulated businesses that include midstream services, including gathering, treating, conditioning, processing, compression and liquids handling, and development of mineral rights positions. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. The Company has a general partner interest in CPG OpCo LP (Columbia OpCo), as well as a limited partner interest in Columbia OpCo, a limited partnership that owns the natural gas transmission and storage assets of Columbia Energy Group (CEG).

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX LP also engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. As of December 31, 2017, its assets included 1,613 miles and 2,360 miles of owned or leased and operated crude oil and product pipelines; partial ownership in 2,194 miles and 1,917 miles of crude oil and products pipelines; and a barge dock facility with approximately 78 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil throughput capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities with approximately 18,642 thousands of barrels (mbbls) of available storage capacity. The company's assets also comprised 9 butane and propane storage caverns with approximately 2,755 mbbls of NGL storage capacity; 59 light products terminal facilities, 1 leased terminal, and partial ownership in 2 terminals, with a combined total shell capacity of approximately 23.8 million barrels; 18 tow boats and 232 barges; and gathering and processing infrastructure, with approximately 5.9 one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcf/d) of gathering capacity, 8.0 bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, and approximately 610 mbpd of fractionation capacity. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. MPLX LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.