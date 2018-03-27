Contrasting OM Asset Management (OMAM) & Foxtons Group (FXTGY)

OM Asset Management (NYSE: OMAM) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OM Asset Management alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OM Asset Management and Foxtons Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OM Asset Management 0 1 6 0 2.86 Foxtons Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OM Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.04%. Given OM Asset Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OM Asset Management is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Dividends

OM Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. OM Asset Management pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OM Asset Management and Foxtons Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OM Asset Management $887.40 million 1.90 $4.20 million $0.02 767.50 Foxtons Group $179.83 million 1.52 $21.30 million N/A N/A

Foxtons Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OM Asset Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of OM Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of OM Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OM Asset Management and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OM Asset Management 0.47% 129.15% 13.19% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

OM Asset Management has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OM Asset Management beats Foxtons Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OM Asset Management Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC. It works with boutique asset managers, and the Company leverages the resources within its organization to engage with its Affiliates and provide them with capabilities unavailable to specialist asset management firms. The Company works with its Affiliates to identify and execute upon opportunities for their businesses in areas, such as business line expansion and product development, as well as activities required for the operation of investment boutiques.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for OM Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OM Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.