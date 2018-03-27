Contrasting P H Glatfelter (GLT) & Sappi (SPPJY)

P H Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for P H Glatfelter and Sappi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P H Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A

P H Glatfelter currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given P H Glatfelter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P H Glatfelter is more favorable than Sappi.

Dividends

P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. P H Glatfelter pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sappi pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. P H Glatfelter has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P H Glatfelter and Sappi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P H Glatfelter $1.59 billion 0.56 $7.91 million $0.17 120.82 Sappi $5.30 billion 0.65 $338.00 million $0.57 11.32

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than P H Glatfelter. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P H Glatfelter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares P H Glatfelter and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P H Glatfelter 0.50% 7.42% 3.10% Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42%

Risk and Volatility

P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials is engaged in the sale of airlaid non-woven fabric-like materials used in feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products, wipes and other airlaid applications. Its Specialty Papers business unit is engaged in the sale of papers for carbonless and other forms, envelopes, book publishing and engineered products, such as papers for high-speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, postal and other specialty applications.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

