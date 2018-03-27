Contrasting Ramaco Resources (METC) and Hallador Energy (HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy 12.17% 6.24% 2.76% Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hallador Energy and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hallador Energy and Ramaco Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $271.63 million 0.77 $32.04 million $1.08 6.48 Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 4.89 -$15.41 million ($0.42) -17.71

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ramaco Resources does not pay a dividend. Hallador Energy pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is an oil and gas exploration company focused on developing coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, is engaged in coal mining in the state of Indiana serving the electric power generation industry. Its projects include Carlisle Mine, Ace in the Hole Mine, Oaktown 1 Mine, Oaktown 2 Mine and Bulldog Mine. It develops over 10 million tons of coal annually and has customers in the mid-west and southeastern United States. It has over 40.6 million tons of the Indiana coal V seam. It also has over 69.3 million controlled tons in both Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois. Its Carlisle underground coal mine is located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana in Sullivan County. The Ace mine is located approximately 40 miles northeast of the Carlisle Mine. Its Bulldog Mine controls over 35.8 million tons of coal reserves.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

