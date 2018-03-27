Contrasting RPM International (RPM) & The Competition

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RPM International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of RPM International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of RPM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RPM International pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RPM International pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. RPM International has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RPM International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International 1 4 2 0 2.14 RPM International Competitors 425 1955 2234 97 2.43

RPM International presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 12.29%. Given RPM International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RPM International is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

RPM International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPM International’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPM International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International $4.96 billion $181.82 million 18.48 RPM International Competitors $3.38 billion $212.40 million 3.50

RPM International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RPM International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RPM International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International 6.80% 25.05% 7.36% RPM International Competitors 5.14% 38.42% 5.14%

Summary

RPM International beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The company's Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

