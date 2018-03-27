Reviewing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) & Stifel (SF)

Stifel (NYSE: SF) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel 6.25% 12.04% 1.62% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 5.84% 18.75% 12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stifel and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel $2.93 billion 1.42 $182.87 million $2.14 27.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 2.17 $5.33 million $0.66 22.73

Stifel has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stifel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stifel pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Stifel pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 84.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stifel and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stifel currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Stifel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stifel is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Stifel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Stifel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Stifel has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stifel beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses. The Institutional Group segment includes research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment includes interest income from stock borrow activities and interest income. Its principal activities are private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and municipal finance; investment banking services, and retail and commercial banking, including personal and commercial lending programs.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs. It advises clients on traditional investment strategies focused on equities, fixed income and cash, as well as non-traditional investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate and commodities. It offers clients an array of investment solutions together with an array of non-proprietary solutions offered by unaffiliated firms selected. Silvercrest’s family office services include financial planning; tax planning and preparation; partnership accounting and fund administration; consolidated wealth reporting; estate or trust agency, and art consultancy and management.

