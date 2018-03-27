Team (TISI) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Team (NYSE: TISI) is one of 79 public companies in the “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Team to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Team alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Team and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team 0 1 2 0 2.67 Team Competitors 413 1981 2396 91 2.44

Team currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.96%. As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies have a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Team’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Team is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Team and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team -8.68% -2.52% -1.14% Team Competitors -0.35% 4.74% 3.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Team and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Team $1.20 billion -$104.16 million -3.90 Team Competitors $8.01 billion $302.05 million 25.17

Team’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Team. Team is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Team shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Team shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Team has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Team’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Team competitors beat Team on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc. is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group. The IHT Group offers inspection services and heat treating services. The MS Group offers both on-stream services and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair services, fugitive emissions control services, hot tapping services, field machining services and technical bolting services, valve repair services, heat exchanger and maintenance services, isolation and test plug services, valve insertion services and project services. The Quest Integrity Group offers integrity management solutions to the energy industry in the form of quantitative inspection and engineering assessment services and products.

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.