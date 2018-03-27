Contrasting Telenor ASA (TELNY) & The Competition

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-TELEPHONE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Telenor ASA to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telenor ASA pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 1,608.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telenor ASA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA Competitors 365 915 944 43 2.29

As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies have a potential upside of 172.33%. Given Telenor ASA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $15.10 billion $1.45 billion 22.99 Telenor ASA Competitors $13.90 billion $1.18 billion 3.56

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Telenor ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 9.74% 27.21% 7.77% Telenor ASA Competitors -1.63% 4.23% -0.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities. The Company’s mobile communication business mainly includes voice, data, Internet, content services, customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services comprise telephony, Internet and television, leased lines, as well as data services and managed services. Its broadcast activities comprise Canal Digital DTH in the Nordics, satellite broadcasting and terrestrial radio and television transmission in Norway and Belgium. Its Other units consist of International wholesale, Telenor Digital, corporate functions and others.

