Contrasting Thermon Group (THR) and Entegris (ENTG)

Thermon Group (NYSE: THR) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Thermon Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thermon Group and Entegris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Entegris 0 1 8 1 3.00

Thermon Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Entegris has a consensus price target of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Thermon Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Thermon Group is more favorable than Entegris.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermon Group does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thermon Group and Entegris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $264.13 million 2.76 $14.64 million $0.28 80.32 Entegris $1.34 billion 3.87 $85.06 million $0.59 62.32

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Thermon Group. Entegris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thermon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegris has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thermon Group and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 3.33% 5.16% 3.27% Entegris 6.34% 20.95% 11.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Thermon Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Entegris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entegris beats Thermon Group on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc. is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides process chemistries, gases, materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. AMH offers wafer solutions, chemical containers and fluidics. MC offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.