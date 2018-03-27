Head to Head Survey: ConocoPhillips (COP) and Tidewater (TDW)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. ConocoPhillips pays out -228.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Tidewater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $32.58 billion 2.13 -$855.00 million ($0.50) -118.16 Tidewater N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tidewater has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConocoPhillips.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips -2.04% 2.81% 1.14% Tidewater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 6 14 0 2.70 Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00

ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus target price of $58.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.92%. Given ConocoPhillips’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Tidewater.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Tidewater on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil. The Asia/Pacific segment includes its Australian and Southeast Asian and Western Pacific operations. The Middle East/North Africa segment includes its operations in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, the Black Sea, the Arabian Gulf and offshore India. The Company’s Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe segment includes operations conducted along the East and West Coasts of Africa, as well as operations in and around the Caspian Sea, the North Sea, and certain other arctic/cold water markets.

