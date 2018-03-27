Topcon (TOPCF) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Topcon (OTCMKTS: TOPCF) is one of 304 public companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Topcon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Topcon has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topcon’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Topcon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Topcon Competitors 1128 5283 7883 223 2.50

As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Topcon’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Topcon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon N/A N/A N/A Topcon Competitors -158.38% -95.28% -3.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Topcon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.19 billion N/A 40.53 Topcon Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 31.60

Topcon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Topcon. Topcon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Topcon beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. The companys infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers. Its eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, photocoagulators, tonometers, slit lamps, operation and specular microscopes, ophthalmic data system IMAGEnet, vision testers, auto refractometers, auto kerato-refractometers, lens meters, and chart projectors. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

